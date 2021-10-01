iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 129,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,394,122 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $26.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,074,000 after acquiring an additional 189,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,593 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,953,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.