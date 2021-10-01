iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.48. 1,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

