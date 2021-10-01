iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 89.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.