iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $70.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

