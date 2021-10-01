iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 227,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,426,916 shares.The stock last traded at $276.83 and had previously closed at $274.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

