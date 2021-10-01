iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $79,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after acquiring an additional 237,521 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.42. 77,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

