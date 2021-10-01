iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.25. 114,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.63. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.12 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

