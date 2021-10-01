iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 723,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,152,000 after buying an additional 358,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,833,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.