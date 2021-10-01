iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $127.68. The stock had a trading volume of 285,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,044. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

