iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 253,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,848,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $243.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.31. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

