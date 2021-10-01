Italo Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,543.55 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Italo has a total market cap of $8,543.55 and approximately $854.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00067227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00106254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00147648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,720.44 or 0.99796753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.92 or 0.06740020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

