Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.29 billion.Jabil also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $59.09. 7,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,032. Jabil has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

