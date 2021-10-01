Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

