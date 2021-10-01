Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

