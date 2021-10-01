James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00.
NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.37. 10,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,985. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
