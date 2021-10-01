James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.37. 10,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,985. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

