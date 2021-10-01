James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00.

RMD traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.20. The stock had a trading volume of 654,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,421. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.92 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

