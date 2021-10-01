Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires 1,432 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BOX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

