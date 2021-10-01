Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BOX by 398.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 786,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 34,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,365. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

