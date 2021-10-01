Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Takes Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,663,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $5,968,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,986. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.28. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

