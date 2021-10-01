Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.24. JBS has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

