Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.24. JBS has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About JBS
Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.