JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 433,062 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 2.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of JD.com worth $114,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.50. 299,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,471,894. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

