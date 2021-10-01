Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.06. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $400.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

