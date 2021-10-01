Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Energean has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

