Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Energean has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45.
About Energean
