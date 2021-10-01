Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.