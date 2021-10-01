Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Raised to $41.00 at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

JEF opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

