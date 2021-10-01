Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $60.11 per share for the year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $440.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.65 and its 200-day moving average is $448.61. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $311.02 and a 1 year high of $502.81.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

