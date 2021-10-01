Jeffrey J. Zimmer Sells 28,763 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 1,220,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,217. The stock has a market cap of $778.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after buying an additional 890,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 543,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

