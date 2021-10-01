Jennison Associates LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cimarex Energy worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 30.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

NYSE:XEC opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

