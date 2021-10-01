Jennison Associates LLC Invests $11.96 Million in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 153,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 465,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 380,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.