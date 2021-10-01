Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $16.55 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.70 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.07 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,758 shares of company stock worth $166,485,581 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.