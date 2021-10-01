Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 468,330 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 468,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

