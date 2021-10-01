John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,991 shares of company stock valued at $429,583.

WG stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 230.10 ($3.01). 1,566,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.64. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -9.28.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

