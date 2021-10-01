Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.93. 138,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,571. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

