Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $159.10. 170,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,686. The company has a market cap of $418.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.24 and its 200-day moving average is $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

