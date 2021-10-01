Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $160.74. The company had a trading volume of 390,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $423.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

