Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

