Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.73. 297,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,484,012. The firm has a market cap of $963.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

