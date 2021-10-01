Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $878.26 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.57% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $878,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,104. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.