Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $300,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

VOE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. 2,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,246. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

