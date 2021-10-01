Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 1,527 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.74. 58,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,029. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.