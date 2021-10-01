Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 13,926 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.51. 648,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.37 and a one year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

