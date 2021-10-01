Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,022,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $566.33. 27,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $558.78 and its 200-day moving average is $504.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.01 and a 52 week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.