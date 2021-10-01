Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $255.77

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $255.77 and last traded at $255.57, with a volume of 4426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.09.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

