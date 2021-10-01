JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of KRTX opened at $122.33 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.37.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,175. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

