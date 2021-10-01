JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 966,499 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $397,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

