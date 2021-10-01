JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TLIS. BTIG Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Talis Biomedical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). On average, analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -9.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,236,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $14,153,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.