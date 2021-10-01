JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.40% of WestRock worth $340,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. WestRock has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

