JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $378.67 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.70% of EastGroup Properties worth $378,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.75.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

