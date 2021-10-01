JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.54% of SYNNEX worth $413,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 134.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 73.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

