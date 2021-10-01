JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

